Obituary & Services: Raymond Lee Karnes

Raymond Lee Karnes, age 95, a resident of Richmond, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri.

Raymond was born the son of Mack and Pearl Karnes on June 10, 1927, in Galatia, Illinois. In October of 1950, he joined the Army at Ft. Leonardwood, Missouri. He served proudly during the Korean War, with the rank of Master Sergeant, and was in the 160th Infantry 40th Division.

He is survived by two daughters, Frances Jean Floyd and husband, William, of Orrick, Missouri, and Lynda Kelly and husband, David, of Warner Robbins, Georgia; and one son, Curtis Karnes, and wife, Susan, of Camden. Missouri; five grandchildren, William Floyd, Jr. of Orrick, Missouri, Heath Lee Floyd and wife, Mandy, of Orrick, Missouri, Preston Karnes and wife, Tirzah, of Tyler, Texas, Mason Karnes of Texas, and Bryan Kelly of San Antonio, Texas; and one sister, Virginia Dannatt of Camdenton, Missouri. He was preceded in death by one brother, James Karnes of Braymer, Missouri; and two sisters, Marjorie Tucker of Braymer, Missouri, and Ruth Calhoun of Kansas.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m, one hour before the service time. Friends may call at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Polo Senior Center and may be mailed to or left at Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.