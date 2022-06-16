Audio: Free concert by Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra set for Saturday at THS Performing Arts Center

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra will perform a concert titled “We Remember” on June 18th. Doors will open at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center at 6:30 in the evening for the free program. The concert will start at 7 o’clock.

It will be dedicated to Buddy Hannaford, who was a founder of the GRVCO and an orchestra conductor. He died in April.

Board and Choir Member Amy Guthrie says the songs the choir will sing are “poignant to what’s happening in our world.”

The choir will also sing four other songs.

Grand River Valley Orchestra Conductor Mark Knorr says pieces the orchestra will perform were selected by Buddy Hannaford before his death.

One-piece the orchestra will perform is Espani Cani. Knorr says anyone who has watched the NBA finals has heard the song played on an organ in the background.

The orchestra will play two other songs as well.

The choir and orchestra practice and perform in Trenton, however, musicians come from 15 communities.

Board and Choir Member Linda Arnold says members find out about the group by word of mouth.

A time to meet musicians will be in the THS Commons after the concert.

Choir Director Tyler Busick says the musicians have been training and performing most or all of their lives. Some of the singers have been singing for more than 50 years.

Busick is also a vocal music instructor for Trenton Middle School and High School and said GRVCO is an advanced group and mostly for adults. Some of his former students are choir members.

Orchestra Conductor Mark Knorr says the orchestra’s sound starts with the foundation supplied by members from Marshall.

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra’s concert on June 18th is free thanks to a Donors Club and anonymous donors who contribute at concerts. Knorr says a booth will be available on June 18th for attendees to find out more about the Donors Club and how to donate to the 501(c)(3) organization.

More information can be found on Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra’s website and on the group’s Facebook page.