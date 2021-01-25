Patrol arrests out-of-state drivers in Linn and Gentry counties on a multitude of allegations

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of out-of-state residents in Linn and Gentry counties the afternoon of January 24th on multiple allegations.

Forty-six-year-old Ruby White of Jacksonville, Illinois was arrested in Linn County. She was accused of speeding, two counts of failure to restrain the child, and misdemeanor possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She also had misdemeanor DeKalb County warrants on no driver’s license, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. White was transported to the Macon County Jail.

The Patrol arrested 40-year old Robert Fry of Conway, Arkansas in Gentry County on accusations of felony driving while intoxicated—habitual offender, felony driving while revoked, and misdemeanor operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. He was also accused of failure to place the vehicle not in motion as near to the right-hand side of the highway as practical, no proof of insurance, and failure to comply with an ignition interlock device. Fry was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

