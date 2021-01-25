THS alumni reminded to submit current address to receive mailings on reunion

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Alums of Trenton High School are reminded to submit changes of addresses in preparations of the annual mailing promoting the Labor Day Reunion Weekend 2021.

Individuals with new addresses or those aware of classmates who have relocated are asked to share new addresses with either John Holcomb or Steve Maxey by February 1st. Email those updates to [email protected] or [email protected]. For classes to still request a current print-out of class members should contact Holcomb as soon as possible.

The annual mailing is scheduled for mid-February and for labels to be processed and printed, alums are asked to share those new addresses as soon as possible.

