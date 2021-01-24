Audio: Missouri House Budget Committee to take up Medicaid expansion sometime after state of state

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri House Budget Committee will hold its first meeting of 2021 this week in Jefferson City. Brian Hauswirth reports Medicaid expansion discussion won’t happen until after the governor’s State of the State address.

The Missouri House has added a technical session on Friday, which will allow the Budget Committee to meet that day. Governor Mike Parson will deliver his State of the State Address on Wednesday in Jefferson City, before a joint session of the Legislature. The governor will outline his 2021 legislative priorities at that time, and will also unveil his proposed budget blueprint.

House Budget Committee chairman Cody Smith tells Missourinet his committee will wait to see what the Department of Social Services proposes, before the committee will discuss Medicaid expansion implementation.

