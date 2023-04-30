One killed, three injured in crash on Interstate 29 south of Mound City

A resident of Omaha, Nebraska was killed and three others from Omaha were injured early Sunday when a car stopped in traffic was hit from behind by a truck on Interstate 29 south of Mound City.
A passenger in the car, 20-year-old Deng Arop, was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to Frontier Forensics Midwest in Kansas City, Kansas
Another passenger in the car, 19-year-old Shangag Shangag received serious injuries and was transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The driver of the car, 21-year-old Thomas Sule, received moderate injuries, while another passenger, 21-year-old Ramkel Gatdiet received minor injuries. Both were transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
The driver of the truck, a 2015 International, 47-year-old Damion Zachary of Kansas City, Missouri, was not reported hurt.
The crash happened one mile south of Mound City on Northbound Interstate-29 where the 2017 Nissan Altima, driven by Sule, was stationary in the northbound lane of I-29. The front of the truck, a 2015 International, hit the rear driver’s side of the car.
The car was demolished and the truck received extensive damage.
The patrol was assisted by the Holt County Sheriff’s Department.