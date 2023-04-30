One killed, three injured in crash on Interstate 29 south of Mound City

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A resident of Omaha, Nebraska was killed and three others from Omaha were injured early Sunday when a car stopped in traffic was hit from behind by a truck on Interstate 29 south of Mound City.

A passenger in the car, 20-year-old Deng Arop, was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to Frontier Forensics Midwest in Kansas City, Kansas

Another passenger in the car, 19-year-old Shangag Shangag received serious injuries and was transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The driver of the car, 21-year-old Thomas Sule, received moderate injuries, while another passenger, 21-year-old Ramkel Gatdiet received minor injuries. Both were transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

The driver of the truck, a 2015 International, 47-year-old Damion Zachary of Kansas City, Missouri, was not reported hurt.

The crash happened one mile south of Mound City on Northbound Interstate-29 where the 2017 Nissan Altima, driven by Sule, was stationary in the northbound lane of I-29. The front of the truck, a 2015 International, hit the rear driver’s side of the car.

The car was demolished and the truck received extensive damage.

The patrol was assisted by the Holt County Sheriff’s Department.

Related