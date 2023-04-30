Bucklin woman life-flghted to Columbia after rear-ending tractor on Highway 36

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Bucklin woman sustained serious injuries in an accident involving a sports utility vehicle and a tractor near Bucklin Friday evening, April 28th.

Twenty-five-year-old Caley Riddle was the driver of the SUV. A medical helicopter transported her to University Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver of the tractor, 76-year-old Robert Jobson of Bucklin.

The two vehicles traveled west on Highway 36 before the SUV struck the rear of the tractor four miles east of Bucklin. Both vehicles ran off the right side of the road.

The SUV was totaled, and the tractor had extensive damage. Riddle did not wear a seat belt, and Jobson was exempt from wearing one.

Assistance was provided by the Linn County Ambulance, Linn County Rescue, and Macon County Ambulance.

