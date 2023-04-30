Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests over the weekend of April 28, 2023.

A Mission, Texas resident was arrested late Saturday night in Harrison County. 50-year-old Raul Benavides was accused of misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash, and having no proof of insurance. Benavides was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

A Harrisonville resident was arrested Saturday night in Ray County. 33-year-old Branden Duggins was accused of driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and failing to equip a motor vehicle with a rear license plate lamp. The patrol also reported a Ray County misdemeanor warrant was active for Duggins, who was taken to the Ray County Jail.

A Rayville resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Ray County. 44-year-old Carl Eutsler was accused of felony counts of driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. He also was accused of failing to maintain the right half of the road and having no proof of insurance. Eutsler was taken to the Ray County Jail where he was processed and released.

