A 1963 Volkswagon Beetle traveling on Highway 24 in Chariton County caught fire and burned late Saturday afternoon.

The driver, Rodney Creed of Cairo was transported to University Hospital in Columbia with minor injuries.

The incident happened five miles east of Salisbury as the car was eastbound on Highway 24 when it caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.

The vehicle was a total loss.

