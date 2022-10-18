One injured in single-vehicle crash on Highway 169 south of Grant City

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An Albany resident was taken to a hospital following a single-vehicle wreck on Monday morning five miles south of Grant City.

Twenty-three-year-old Sebastian Sweat received moderate injuries and was taken by private vehicle to his residence, then transported by ambulance to Mosiac Medical Center in Albany.

The van was southbound on Highway 169 when the driver attempted to turn east on Route M but failed to negotiate the turn. The van traveled off the southeast corner of the intersection, went down an embankment, struck a ditch, and came to a stop on its wheels.

The van was demolished and the report indicated he was not using a seat belt.