Two receive promotions at Grundy Electric Cooperative

Grundy Electric Cooperative reports two promotions of staff.

Danny Westcott has been named Area Supervisor replacing Keith Vandevender who recently retired after 33 years of service. Westcott began working at Grundy Electric in 1994 as an apprentice tree trimmer. He began the apprentice lineman program and earned journeyman status in April 2000. Westcott worked on construction crews setting poles and stringing conductors until accepting the position of journeyman lineman for service Truck number 15 in 2020.

Justin Moore will assume the duties of Area Journeyman. Moore will work alongside Area Supervisor Westcott. Moore began work at Grundy Electric in 2000 as a right-of-way crew apprentice. In 2002, he began his four-year apprentice lineman training. In October 2006, he earned his journeyman certification. In January 2020, Moore was promoted to the position of Lead Lineman, in charge of a construction crew.

Truck number 15 service area includes members within Grundy County and portions of Linn, Livingston, Sullivan, and Daviess County.

(Photo courtesy Grundy Electric Cooperative Facebook page)