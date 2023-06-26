One in custody following fatal shooting in Clinton County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Clinton County authorities report that one person was taken into custody following a fatal shooting on Saturday night.

At 9:25 p.m., the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported armed disturbance at Spring Lake Beach on Southeast Mohawk Drive in Lathrop. Law enforcement apprehended a suspect, who was subsequently taken into custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, Randy Turner, a 44-year-old resident of Lathrop, was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect has been identified as Ammon Preston, a 33-year-old individual from Avondale, Missouri. Sheriff Larry Fish reported on Sunday that Preston was held on multiple felony warrants from the state of Kansas while the Clinton County investigation is being completed. Formal charges are expected to be filed by the Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Deputies from Clinton County, as well as the Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, are currently investigating the case. Other responders to the shooting on Saturday night included officers from the Highway Patrol, Lathrop Police, and Plattsburg Police, as well as emergency medical services from Holt Fire and Rescue and the Tri-County Ambulance.

