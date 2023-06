Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A motorcycle accident late Saturday night in rural Buchanan County has claimed the life of a Saint Joseph resident. The accident happened three miles from St. Joseph on Route A, at the junction with Route O.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jerry White died Sunday afternoon at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

White was injured when the southbound motorcycle began to skid, overturned, and then ejected him from the bike.

White was not using any safety gear while operating the motorcycle.

