Cameron teenager injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 69

A Cameron teenager was taken to a hospital following a motorcycle accident late Sunday afternoon three miles south of Cameron.

Eighteen-year-old Ethan Embrey was seriously injured when he was ejected from the motorcycle as he reacted to avoid a vehicle in front of him that had lost its load. Embrey was taken by ambulance to Liberty Hospital.

Troopers said Embrey was driving north on Highway 69, near 326th Street, when the accident occurred

Embrey was using safety equipment at the time of the crash, and moderate damage was noted to the motorcycle.

