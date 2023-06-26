Trenton’s Wheels and Wine Car Show: 99 Entries and $4,100 Raised for Bright Futures Trenton

Organizers report Saturday’s Wheels and Wine car show in Trenton featured 99 entries. Entry fees and other activities raised $4,100 for the Bright Futures Trenton organization.

The Wheels and Wine car show was presented by Stevens Excavating and Plumbing of Trenton. Numerous others sponsored awards in the 26 classes of the car show.

Recognized as the Best of Show was a 1961 Ford F100 Unibody entered by Terry Kinder.

Other specialty award winners were Bryan Swann for Best Motor in a 1978 Chevy Custom Deluxe, Brian Bloskovich for Best Paint on a 1939 Ford two-door sedan, Larry and Kim Gibson for Best Interior on a 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente, and the charity’s choice went to Gary Minnick for a 1959 Pontiac Catalina.

Hometowns were not provided.