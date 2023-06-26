Increase seen in Grundy County’s unemployment rate; other north Missouri counties range from 2.4% to 3.7% unemployment

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grundy County’s unemployment for May rose to three percent, which is an increase from the 2.2% reported for April and 2.4% in May of 2022.

The newest rate is based on 122 individuals claiming unemployment out of a civilian labor force of 4,023.

Rates in other area counties range from Adair County at 3.7% down to 2.4% in Livingston, DeKalb, and Worth counties.

Missouri’s unemployment for May, not seasonally adjusted, is 2.9%.

Counties above the state average include Sullivan at 3.3%; Linn and Harrison at 3.2%; Putnam at 3.1%; and Grundy County at 3.0%.

Carroll County’s rate is 2.9%. Others are Caldwell at 2.8%; Clinton at 2.7%; Mercer and Daviess at 2.6%; with Gentry and Chariton at 2.5% in May.

