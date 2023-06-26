Obituary & Services: Roger Dale Hudson

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Roger Hudson, a 69-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 4:20 a.m., Monday, June 26, 2023, at his residence where he was under hospice care.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Slater Neal Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pilot Grove #1 north of Jamesport. A visitation is scheduled from 1:00 until service time. Memorial donations are suggested to Pilot Grove #1 and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Roger Dale Hudson was born August 4, 1953, in Trenton to Franklin and Norma (Stith) Hudson. He graduated from Trenton High School. Roger worked as a farmhand in and around Grundy County for many years. In his spare time, he loved fishing on the Thompson River. He was a handyman that could fix about anything.

Surviving relatives include his daughters Lela Davis and her husband Jeromy of Lee’s Summit, Laura Hudson of Browning, MO, April Hansen of Columbia, MO, sons Russell Hudson of IA, and Caleb Hudson of Spickard, MO, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Donnie and Gary Hudson, and an infant child Chastity.

