One dead, two others injured in utility terrain vehicle crash on private property

One person was killed and two others hurt Saturday evening in a UTV crash on private property in Carroll County.

Fatally injured was a passenger, 35-year-old Keonna Fizer of Norborne who was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was transported to Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton.

Another passenger, 34-year old Amanda Atkison of Grain Valley, was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. A third passenger, a 13-year-old girl from Boonville, was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton with minor injuries. The driver, 31-year-old Brandon Gaddis of Boonville, was not reported hurt.

The crash happened southeast of Carrollton on private property east of County Road 314 as the UTV went airborne, hit the ground, and overturned, ejecting Fizer and Atkison from the vehicle.

The patrol reported none of the four occupants was wearing safety equipment.