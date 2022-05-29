Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests on Saturday and Sunday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Excelsior Springs resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County. Forty-two-year-old Ryan Wood was accused of felony possession of amphetamine, misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seat belt. Wood was held by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

A 48-year-old Overland Park, Kansas man was arrested Saturday afternoon in Daviess County. Isiah Cole was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for speeding out of Clay County and driving on a suspended license. He was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

A 56-year-old Omaha, Nebraska man was arrested early Sunday morning in Holt County. Roy Wood was arrested for being a fugitive from out of state and felony possession of methamphetamine. Wood was being held at the Holt County Sheriff’s Department.

A 27-year-old St. Joseph woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Buchanan County. Ariel Dydell was arrested on allegations of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated (DWI), speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. She was transferred on a 24-hour hold to the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.

A 28-year-old Milan man was arrested early Sunday morning in Sullivan County. Jose L. Cruz Lopez was arrested on allegations of driving while intoxicated (DWI) and driving without a valid license. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail where he was later released.

An 18-year-old teenager from Excello was arrested late Saturday night in Macon County. Joseph D. Cross was arrested on allegations of a minor in possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, and no insurance. He was transported to the Macon County Sheriff’s Department where he was later released.