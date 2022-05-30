Charley Crockett & Stoney LaRue to perform August 18 at Missouri State Fair

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Charley Crockett and Stoney LaRue will perform Thursday, August 18 on the State Fair Grandstand stage, presented by CFM Insurance, at the 2022 Missouri State Fair.

Charley Crockett has a one-of-a-kind voice with distinctive, plaintive vocals that crack with emotion and enigmatic music that transcends stereotypes. His six-year career has produced 10 albums – the latest album, Lil’ G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley, is a double LP of songs released April 22 and features songs including “Between My House and Town” and “Make Way for a Better Man.” His 2021 album Music City USA featured songs including “I Need Your Love” and “Round This World.”

With a career spanning nearly 20 years, Stoney LaRue has sold more than one million albums and singles. LaRue’s most recent album “Double Live 25” was released last year and features 25 songs with over two hours of pure live music including “Feet Don’t Touch the Ground,” “Look At Me Fly,” “Us Time,” “One Chord Song,” “Oklahoma Breakdown,” “Empty Glass” and his most recent radio hits “Hill Country Boogaloo” and “Message in a Bottle.”

This show is the seventh concert announced for the 2022 Fair. Previously announced shows include:

Aug. 11 – Trace Adkins with Lonestar

Aug. 12 – Tesla with Fuel

Aug. 13 – Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly

Aug. 16 – Casting Crowns with We Are Messengers

Aug. 17 – ZZ Top, Raw Whisky Tour

Aug. 20 – Justin Moore with Heath Sanders

Tickets to all State Fair Grandstand concerts will go on sale to the public starting at 9 am June 28 through Etix. More information about State Fair concerts can be found on the Fair’s website.