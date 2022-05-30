Audio: Missouri farmer says corn planting was very drawn out this year

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Brownfield Network) – A southeastern Missouri farmer says corn planting was very drawn out this year.

“I’ve got some knee-high corn and some that’s just coming up,” said bootheel farmer Clint Stevens.

Stevens tells Brownfield he started planting corn on March 15th. “Which was a little bit earlier than we normally would,” he said. “But the weather was good, the temperatures were good, so we decided to go on with it.”

After getting about 1,200 acres planted, he got rained out and said it was a struggle to get back into the fields. “[It] seemed like it would dry up and maybe [for] one day we’d get back in and it was wet again,” he said.

Stevens said the wet-dry pattern continued right up to planting the last of his corn on May 10th. The Stoddard County farmer says everything looks well despite the planting delays.

Stevens grows corn, wheat, soybeans, and rice.