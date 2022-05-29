Carrollton woman injured in Saturday night ATV crash

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Carrollton resident was hurt late Saturday night when an all-terrain vehicle overturned on a county road northeast of Norborne.

A passenger, 33-year-old Brittany Colborn of Carrollton was taken to North Kansas City Hospital with moderate injuries. The driver, 31-year-old Tiffanie Banks of Norborne, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened on Carroll County Road 294 west of County Road 191when the driver lost control of the eastbound ATV, which began skidding and overturned.

Damage to the ATV was listed as minor and the patrol reported neither person was wearing safety equipment.