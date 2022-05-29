Green Hills Animal Shelter to be beneficiary of annual “Wheels and Wine Car Show”

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Green Hills Animal Shelter is this year’s beneficiary of the annual “Wheels and Wine Car Show” scheduled for June 18th in Trenton. The event will be held at Black Silo Winery and is presented by Stevens Excavating and Plumbing.

The show includes various categories of cars, trucks, and motorcycles from classic to present. Additional activities planned at the show include wine tastings, food trucks, and oldies music.

Registration begins at 8 am on June 18th and the first 100 entries receive a t-shirt and dash plaque. The entry fee is $20.00 per class and multiple classes may be entered.

The gates at Black Silo Winery open to the public at 10:30 am with crowd judging scheduled from noon until 2 pm. Awards are to be presented at 3 pm to the top two finishers in each class. Specialty trophies are to be presented for the charity choice, best interior, motor, and paint as well as Best of Show.

Danny Stephens is the car entry committee chair.