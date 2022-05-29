Freightliner crashes on Highway 36, becomes engulfed in fire

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A 1996 Freightliner went off Highway 36 east of Cameron, and hit a guard rail and bridge railing, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

The driver, 69-year-old Richard Taylor of Kansas City, Kansas was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The crash happened late Friday night two miles east of Cameron as the truck was eastbound on Highway 36 when it went off the right side of the road and struck a guard and bridge railing, then jackknifed. The fuel tank was torn open upon impact and the vehicle became fully engulfed in fire.

The truck was demolished and the report indicated Taylor was wearing a seat belt.