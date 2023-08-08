Obituary & Services: Wayne Dennis Cunningham Jr.

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Wayne Dennis Cunningham Jr. of Chillicothe passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at his home under the care of his family. Wayne was born on November 4, 1944, in Trenton to Wayne Dennis Cunningham Sr. and Rosalie Kemp Cunningham.

He graduated from Chillicothe High School. Wayne married Lynn D. Schultz (Dee) on December 17, 1977, in Chillicothe, Mo. He founded Cunningham Plumbing Company and operated it for many years until his retirement.

Wayne served as a Chillicothe Councilman for the 2nd ward for many years. He was a member of St. Columban Church in Chillicothe, a member of the plumber’s union, and FFA Alumni.

He loved family time, hunting, car races, tractor pulls, camping, the Mo. state fair, and farming.

He is survived by three daughters: Amy Albertson and fiancé Doug Reeter of Chillicothe, Jacquelyn Cunningham of Independence, Mo., and Jamie Cunningham of Jefferson City, Mo. Extended family includes Mike and Mary Tripp of Chillicothe, Donnie Gates of Chula, Mo., the Peters Family, Tom Campbell of St. Louis, Mo., and Tom and Ronda Riggins of Chillicothe, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his wife D (Dee), parents, brother James Wallace Cunningham, and niece Natalie Cunningham.

Memorials in honor of Wayne Cunningham can be directed to Chillicothe FFA Alumni and can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington Street, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

A Rosary will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 6:00 pm, with a Visitation to follow until 8:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10:00 am at Heritage Funeral Home.

Burial will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

