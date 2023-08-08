Obituary & Services: Dr. David Lelan Ryan

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Dr. David Lelan Ryan, 80, of Trenton, Missouri, passed away on August 6, 2023, at The Bluffs residence in Columbia, Missouri.

Born on April 17, 1943, in Trenton to Lelan S. and Maude (McLean) Ryan, David attended Trenton High School, where he participated in many activities including football, track, basketball, and Honor Society, among many others. He was also a proud Eagle Scout. David then received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Missouri in 1965 and was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He went on to attend medical school at the University of Missouri–Columbia, earning a Doctor of Medicine degree in 1969.

It was in Columbia where he met and married Susan Vollenweider on September 10, 1967. One child was born of the marriage, their daughter, Sarah Jane Ryan. He then completed a residency in Family Medicine at the University of Michigan and afterward moved home to practice in Trenton.

David was renowned for his lifetime devotion to medicine as a Family Practice Doctor. Throughout his medical career, David made a lasting and positive impact on the health and well-being of thousands of families in Grundy County. When families could not afford to pay their medical bills, David still ensured that his patients received the best care possible. There are still families in Trenton where multiple generations – grandparents, parents, and children – were patients of “Doc Ryan.” Cherished by all who knew him, Dr. David Lelan Ryan will forever be remembered for this passion, leaving an everlasting imprint on the heart of North Missouri.

Doctor Dave enjoyed running his dogs at the Riverside Country Club, playing and watching golf, Canada fishing trips with the Hill family, bird hunting with close friends, and listening to the “oldies.” Doctor Dave never stopped learning, with a medical journal always around the house. He was an active member of the Trenton Rotary and was on the Trenton National Mercantile Bank board. David was an avid Missouri Tigers fan and could recall any football game or player from 1960 to the present day. His mind was his greatest asset, and anyone who visited with him was sure to leave with a detailed story or two. It is certain he lived each day according to his Trenton High School Senior Yearbook Quote: “Keen sense, common sense, and nonsense.”

Survivors include his daughter, Sarah Jane Ryan Hill (Andy); grandchildren, Patricia Ryan Brizendine (Isaac) and Andrew Tye Hill; sister, Jane Stoll (Doug); nephews, Ryan Stoll (Lisa) and Grant Stoll (Victoria). He was preceded in death by his parents, Lelan and Maude Ryan, as well as his beloved dogs – Mike, Annie, and Hans.

Farewell Services 10:00 am Monday, August 14th, at Hodge Presbyterian Church in Trenton, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Maude Ryan Memorial Nursing Scholarship or Lelan S. Ryan Memorial Agriculture Scholarship at North Central Missouri College.

Related