Man from Cameron dies in crash on Grand Avenue Bridge

An accident occurred on the Grand Avenue bridge over Interstate 35 on August 6, 2023, at approximately 6:23 am. The Cameron Missouri Police Dispatch was alerted to the incident through an iPhone Automated Accident Report.

Upon receiving the report, Cameron Police, Cameron Fire, and Cameron Ambulance responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Ford Fusion, driven by Cylea Campbell, 22, of Gallatin, Missouri, was heading eastbound on Grand Avenue. Campbell’s Ford Fusion veered into the westbound lane on the east side of the bridge, resulting in a collision with a 1997 Lincoln Continental. The Lincoln was driven by Donald Stone, 86, of Cameron, Missouri, who was traveling westbound at the time of the accident.

Both Campbell and Stone sustained serious injuries from the crash and were immediately transported to the Liberty Missouri Hospital. The Cameron Police Department later received news that Mr. Stone succumbed to his injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

