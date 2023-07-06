Obituary & Services: Sara Fay Thompson Fowler

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Sara Fay Thompson Fowler passed away June 30, 2023, under the care of her family, Stonebridge Senior Living and Compassus Hospice Care, Osage Beach, MO. Sara, the youngest of five children, was born June 28, 1924, on a farm north of Newtown, MO, in Putnam County, to Elmer R. and Milla Opal Bruse Thompson.

After graduating from Ravanna High School in 1942, Sara attended Kirksville State Teachers’ College, taking classes during summer sessions, and teaching school during the winter semesters at: Wells Country School, Chariton, IA; Central City (between Lucerne and Unionville, MO); and in 1947 Lucerne High School, where she was hired as high school principal, math and commerce instructor and girls’ basketball coach. In 1966, after eighteen years as a homemaker, Sara returned to college and obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Education from Northeast Missouri State Teachers’ College in Kirksville, MO. She taught business classes and sponsored the first Future Business Leaders of America Chapter at Newtown-Harris High School in Newtown, MO, from 1967 until her retirement in 1987.

Sara married Joseph Perry Fowler on June 1, 1948, in Princeton, MO; a union that would last for 67 years. Joe and Sara started married life in Ottumwa, IA, and later moved to Lucerne and then to Newtown, MO, where they lived until 1994, when they moved to Lady Lake, FL, residing there for twenty-one years, until Joe’s death on May 26, 2015. Sara then moved to Osage Beach, MO, to be close to family.

Sara was a member of the Newtown Baptist Church, Lady Lake Chapel of Christian Faith, Order of the Grand Cross, Medicine Chapter No. 140 Order of the Eastern Star, and Missouri State Teachers’ Association. She also attended Faithbridge United Methodist Church in Osage Beach, MO.

Sara is survived by daughters, Cheryl Snapp (Richard) Lake Ozark, MO, and Cathy Fesler (Gary) Hull, IL. Sara’s grandchildren, who knew her as “Grammy,” are Chad Snapp (Danette) Princeton, MO, Jami McLain (Troy) Cainsville, MO, Brett Fesler, and Kelsi Neese (Jeff) Hull, IL. Ten great-grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild who knew her as “Great,” also survive.

Sara loved being with family and friends, playing cards, square dancing, completing crossword and Sudoku puzzles, and creating beautiful pieces of Brazilian Embroidery. She mourned the loss of Joe, “the love of her life,” but continued to live independently at Garden Gate Estates in Osage Beach for seven years until her health declined and necessitated her move to Stonebridge Senior Living in Osage Beach. Her 99 years were truly a full and rich “life well lived.”

Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 13 in Newtown Cemetery, Newtown, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. There is no scheduled family visitation. Memorials may be made to the Newtown Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.

Related