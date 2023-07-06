Putnam County Jail inmate believed to have committed suicide

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department has announced that an inmate at the Putnam County Jail was found deceased on the morning of July 4th in what appears to be a suicide.

The deceased inmate has been identified as Larry Lee Curtis, a 49-year-old resident of Baxter, Iowa.

The Putnam County E-911 Joint Telecommunications Center notified the sheriff’s office about the inmate’s death in a jail cell. Subsequently, the sheriff’s office confirmed Curtis’s passing.

Following the discovery, the sheriff’s office promptly reached out to the Putnam County coroner and requested the assistance of the Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control to conduct a comprehensive death investigation.

Records from the sheriff’s office indicate that Curtis had been an inmate at the jail since January 27th. According to the inmate roster, his detention resulted from a bond revocation related to a case involving charges of felony second-degree harassment (involving a second or subsequent offense), misdemeanor first-degree trespassing, and an infraction of second-degree trespassing.

Related