Obituary & Services: Sara A. Silvey

Sara A. Silvey, aged 47, a resident of Milan, Missouri, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023, at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan, Missouri.

Born to Rick and Carolyn (Taube) Silvey on October 12, 1976, in Chillicothe, Missouri, Sara was a proud graduate of Chillicothe High School. She was an active member of Highview Baptist Church. Throughout her life, Sara was employed at various local businesses including Grand River Health Care, McDonald’s, Hope Haven, and Golden Corral. She had a passion for shopping and cherished time spent with her family, especially her nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sara also held a special place in her heart for her extended family at Barnabas House. An outdoor enthusiast, she loved family gatherings and country music, always lighting up the room with her big smile.

She is survived by two sisters, Stephanie Mast, and Stacy Lawson, along with her husband Ray, all of Chillicothe, Missouri; and one brother, Joseph Silvey with Skyler Rexing, of Cameron, Missouri. She leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, great-aunts and uncles. Preceding her in death were her grandmother, Mildred Taube, who raised Sara and her siblings; her parents; several great aunts and uncles; and her nephew, Nick Lawson.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation is set for one hour prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the same location. Interment will follow at Edgewood Cemetery in Chillicothe, Missouri. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Hope Haven Industries and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.