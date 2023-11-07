Obituary & Services: Lucille Marie Hughes

Lucille Marie Hughes, aged 90, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023, at Morningside Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Born to Gerald Leo and Verle Marie (Baugher) Berry on October 26, 1933, in Grundy County, Missouri, Lucille married Clifford “Shorty” Hughes on July 10, 1951, in Trenton, Missouri. Her husband preceded her in death on September 17, 2012. Lucille worked as a janitor at the Livingston County Library and the Livingston County Courthouse for many years. A member of Highview Baptist Church, she enjoyed cooking, sewing, and embroidery, drawing great joy from her family and church.

She is survived by two sons, Richard Hughes and his wife Shauna of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Steven Hughes and his wife Joni of Sedalia, Missouri; two daughters, Dianna Akers and her husband Marvin of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Pam Hicklin and her husband Dennis of Boonville, Missouri; four sisters, Thelma Hart of Hale, Missouri, Dixie Golden and her husband Roy of Trenton, Missouri, Joyce Clayton of Sanford, Florida, and Janice Bigham and her husband Larry of Ecru, Mississippi; and one sister-in-law, Jan Berry of Belton, Missouri. Lucille also leaves behind several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two great-grandsons, Montana Akers and Chance Christian, and three brothers, Alfred Berry, Gerald Berry, and Ronald Berry.

Funeral services will take place at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. A visitation is scheduled at the same location on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral home will be open for friends to call on Wednesday, from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Highview Baptist Church and left or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.