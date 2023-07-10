Obituary & Services: Ruth Marie Hawkins

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Ruth Marie Hawkins, age 79, a resident of Norborne, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri, peacefully surrounded by her family.

Ruth was born on November 30, 1943, in Carroll County, Missouri, the daughter of Raymond and Cora (Tuggle) Stockwell. She graduated from Braymer High School in 1961. She attended Cosmetology School and later owned her own salon in Braymer, Missouri. She later worked as a CNA at Ray County Memorial Hospital for 20 years. On May 19, 1963, she was united in marriage to Gary “Poppyseed” Hawkins in Carroll County, Missouri. He preceded her in death in 2020.

Ruth ”Mawmaw” enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything. She loved to hear what various activities both extracurricular and inside of school, they were involved. Family was what made her heart full. She was a member of the Low Gap Baptist Church and later the First Baptist Church in Carrollton, Missouri. She was once the FFA Sweetheart in High School and a member of Sigma Mu Sorority. She enjoyed bowling, cooking, gardening, flowers, her cats, and watching the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Survivors include two daughters, Laura Powers and husband, Jerry of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Marney Belmore and husband, Nicholas of Carrollton, Missouri; two sons, Mike Hawkins and his wife, Tammy of Norborne, Missouri, Aaron Hawkins and wife, Lyndsey of Norborne, Missouri; fifteen grandchildren, Amanda Jones, Clint Barron, Jesse Hawkins, Shannon Sowerby, Zachary Hawkins, Sierra Ayres, Savannah Hawkins, Ean Clevenger, Wade Clevenger, Kenzie Hawkins, Cameron Belmore, Raylee Hawkins, Emma Belmore, Chesney Belmore, and Brenden Belmore; sixteen great-grandchildren, Triston Jones, Garrett Jones, Braxton Brisbin, Case Prouty, Danica Jones, Kimber Barron, Zyler Hawkins, Maggie Hawkins, Gunner Prouty, Madylin Barron, Archer Ayres, Jaxon Youtsey, Odeila Newman, Corey Jones, Ashley Jones, Mason Jones and one on the way; and three very special nieces, Cyd, Sue, and Mary. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gary Hawkins; one sister, Ann Maxwell; and a great-great niece, Emberlee Ann.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Monday, July 10, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Low Gap Cemetery, Carroll County, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Low Gap Cemetery Association and/or the Children’s Mercy Hospital and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

