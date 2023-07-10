Former correctional center supervisor indicted for covering up assault of a restrained inmate

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A former Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex sergeant was indicted by a federal jury in Lexington, Kentucky, for three counts of obstruction based on his efforts to cover up the assault of a restrained inmate by multiple officers that he supervised.

The indictment alleges that on July 24, 2018, Sgt. Eric L. Nantell, 47, watched lower-ranking EKCC correctional officers assault a nonviolent inmate who was lying face-down, wearing handcuffs and leg shackles, and isolated in a prison shower cell. The indictment specifically alleges that Nantell, who at that time held the rank of sergeant, stood outside of the shower during the assault and that he later attempted to cover up what happened by lying to the EKCC supervisor assigned to investigate the incident, a Kentucky State Police (KSP) detective, and a special agent of the FBI.

Nantell faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each charge alleging that he lied to Kentucky state officials. Nantell faces a maximum of five years in prison for lying to the FBI. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division; U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division; Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the FBI Louisville Field Office; and Colonel Phillip Burnett Jr. Commissioner of the KSP made the announcement.

The FBI, the KSP, and the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zach Dembo and Mary Melton for the Eastern District of Kentucky and Trial Attorney Thomas Johnson of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.

