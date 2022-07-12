Obituary & Services: Ruby Teel

Obituaries July 12, 2022 KTTN News
Ruby Teel, age 92, of Gallatin, Missouri passed away Sunday afternoon, July 10, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Gallatin First Christian Church in care of the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the First Christian Church in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the services at Hillcrest Cemetery in Gallatin. 

