Officials at Sullivan County Fair in Milan announce Beef Show and Horse Show results

Officials have announced results from the Beef Show competition at the Sullivan County Fair in Milan.

The grand champion bull was shown by Makenzie Epperson. The reserve champion is owned by Justin Dixon. The Grand Champion Heifer was entered by Scout Van Genderen; the reserve champion is Eastyn Kray. Sullivan County Champion Breeding Beef is Eastyn Kray.

The Grand Champion Steer was shown by Dylan Hamilton. The reserve champion steer belongs to Zarli Jackson. Sullivan County Champion Steer was shown by Paisley McClamroch. Showmanship awards went to Zarli Jackson and Dylan Hamilton.

Among Horse Show results for the Sullivan County Fair in Milan include the Senior Showmanship honor which went to Rebecca Urich. The Junior Showmanship went to Raylynn Moore.

The horsemanship award went to Lilly Rice for a horse over 56 inches and to Raylea Sidwell for a pony under 56 inches. Winning senior horsemanship was Samantha Blanchard.