Obituary & Services: Robert “Bob” Lewis Vaughn

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Robert “Bob” Lewis Vaughn, age 75 of Lathrop, MO passed away May 28, 2022, at his home.

Bob was born on November 2nd, 1946, the son of Charles Vaughn and Geraldine (Rhodes) Vaughn in Kansas City, Kansas. He grew up in Kansas City and was a 1965 graduate of North Kansas City High School. He married Diana Salisbury in 1969, they were married for 5 years and had 2 children. On December 10th, 1977, he was united in marriage with Roberta Ann (Fuller) Vaughn at Winnwood Methodist Church. Together, they made their home in Lathrop.

He joined the US Army in 1966 as an artillery mechanic and served honorably for 2 years. While serving he deployed to the Vietnam Conflict and served there for 11 months before coming back home. He then started a career at Kansas City Southern Railroad as a machinist and worked there until he retired in 2007. As a youth, he loved working on cars with his brother. He was a baseball and softball coach, and a scout leader, and would help anyone in any way that he could.

Robert was preceded in death by Roberta along with his parents. Survivors include: children Robert (Dana) Vaughn of Kansas City, Chris (Christy) Vaughn of Kansas City, Jennifer (Tom) Jordan of Lathrop; and children, Jim (Kellie) Armstrong of Smithville, Aaron (Christine) Armstrong of Independence; grandchildren, Mason, Christopher, Alex, Blake (Rielly), Brittany, Jeffery, Carter, Jimmy, Jake, Christopher, Dana, Bailey; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Kason, Makynlee, Colter; brother, Richard (Bridget) Vaughn of Kansas City; several nieces, nephews, cousin, and other extended family members also survive.

Honorary Pallbearers will be, Richard Vaughn, Robert Vaughn, Christopher Vaughn, James Armstrong, Aaron Armstrong, Blake Vaughn, Jeffery Kistner, Carter Vaughn, Thomas Jordan, Chad Vaughn, and Bret Vaughn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Cameron Veterans Home Assistance League in care of the funeral home. Full Military Honors and memorial services will be held at 5 PM, Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop, followed by a visitation until 7 PM. Cremation will follow the services. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. (816) 740-4658.