Two from Wright City injured in UTV crash

Local News May 30, 2022 KTTN News
UTV or Utility Terrain Vehicle Crash
The Highway Patrol reports two Wright City men sustained moderate injuries as the result of a utility terrain vehicle overturning in Linn County on Sunday night, May 29.

The driver, 44-year-old Michael Latorre, and the passenger, 34-year-old Zachary Houska, were taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital.

The UTV traveled east on private property in a field near Shelby before it reportedly cut a donut and overturned.

Moderate damage was reported to the UTV and both the driver and passenger wore safety equipment.

Assistance was provided by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri Department of Conservation, and Shelby first responders.

