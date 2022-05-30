Two injured in crash east of Atlanta; one life-flighted to University of Missouri Hospital

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two individuals received serious injuries as the result of a pickup truck hitting a bridge near Atlanta on Sunday afternoon, May 29th.

A medical helicopter took the passenger, 22-year-old Carli Switzer of Macon, to the University of Missouri Hospital. An ambulance took the driver, 21-year-old Dawson Meyer of Excello, to the University of Missouri Hospital.

The pickup traveled west on Route M before it ran off the right side of the road four miles east of Atlanta and struck the bridge.

The vehicle was totaled and neither the driver nor passenger were wearing seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Ambulance, and Rescue Squad as well as the Atlanta Rural First Responders.