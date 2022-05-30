Kansas man ejected from vehicle during crash on Highway 116; two-year-old also injured

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Leavenworth, Kansas man sustained serious injuries when he was ejected from the car he drove two miles east of Plattsburg on Sunday night, May 29.

Emergency medical services took 24-year-old Warren Sullivan to the Liberty Hospital. No injuries were reported for his passenger, a two-year-old girl from Leavenworth, Kansas; however, she was also taken by EMS to the Liberty Hospital.

The car traveled west on Highway 116 before Sullivan reportedly failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle went off the south side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned several times. The car came to rest on the south side of the road on its wheels, and Sullivan was ejected.

The car was totaled and the report noted Sullivan did not wear a seat belt, but the two-year-old was secured in a child safety seat.

The Plattsburg Police Department and Holt Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.