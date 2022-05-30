Obituary & Services: Christopher Wesley Taylor

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Christopher Wesley Taylor, 46 years old, of Green City, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born November 17, 1975, in Kirksville, Missouri to Wesley and Sara Taylor of Browning, Missouri.

Chris spent the first part of his life in Wilton, Iowa before moving to Milan, Missouri in 1978. He graduated from Milan C-2 high school in the class of 1995. There he was a proud member of the 1993 Milan Wildcats state champion football team where he caught the first touchdown pass of the championship game. He went on to attend North Central Missouri College graduating in 1997.

On September 10, 2005, he married Charity Reid of Green City, Missouri. To this union, four children were born. Cooper, was born in 2009, and the Taylor Triplets, Carter, Clare, and Chloe in 2016. Chris was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed working alongside his brother and dad driving red tractors. He also had a passion for coaching youth sports including his kids’ baseball, softball & basketball teams, and was a mentor to anyone in a yellow shirt. Chris was a member of the First Baptist Church of Green City & The Green City Baseball/Softball Association. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Denver Broncos, and St. Louis Cardinals but was the biggest fan of his children’s Green City Gophers teams.

Chris is survived by his wife, Charity; two sons Cooper and Carter; two daughters Clare and Chloe. His parents are Sara and Rick Gardner and Wesley and Julie Taylor. His brothers: Nick (Ashlee)Taylor, Matthew (Carrie) Taylor, and his sisters: Fallon Gardner (Phill), Jessica (Robert) Vierhout, and Danielle (Jason) Lutz. In-laws Barry and Elaine Reid; one sister-in-law Anna (Phillip) Nordmeyer. nieces and nephews: Tori, Lancey, Maelyn, Everley, Taylor, Austin, Leah, Laney, and Jonathan. As well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Surviving grandparents: Louise and Glenn Berner and Phyllis Riddle. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ronald and Carole Lantz, Wendell Riddle, Farrell Taylor, Robert Jipp, and John and Virginia Fields.

Chris’ most cherished times were spent with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be remembered for his big heart & willingness to help wherever he was needed. He will be missed and remembered by many.

A funeral service for Chris will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, East of Green City. There is no scheduled visitation, but friends may come by the funeral home Wednesday, from 8:00 AM until the time of the service to sign the register.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Taylor children’s education.