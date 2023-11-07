Obituary & Services: Nina Lee Allen

Nina Lee Allen, age 85, of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Saturday morning, November 4, 2023, at her home in Gallatin.

Nina was born on November 24, 1937, the daughter of Lee and Lila (Epperson) Macrander in Pattonsburg, Missouri. She attended Fairview Country School and was a 1955 graduate of Pattonsburg High School. Nina was a member of the Pattonsburg United Methodist Church. In 1955, she was united in marriage to Bud Boyer, and to this union, four children were born. Later, she married Howard Thomas, who preceded her in death.

Nina was a hard worker and worked for Breadeaux Pizza, Corner Cafe, Gallatin Publishing Company, and at the correctional facility in Chillicothe. She was renowned as the best pizza maker around. Nina enjoyed growing flowers, gardening, and canning, taking pride in her yard. She loved sharing her talent for crocheting, knitting, and making lap blankets for family, friends, and cancer patients. Known for her spunky and feisty nature, Nina was always smiling and happy. She was a very supportive person, always ready to listen. She constantly worried and prayed for her family. Nina cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and relished cooking and hosting family functions during holidays. She truly was one-of-a-kind and old-school. Nina will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Nina was preceded in death by her parents, husband Howard Thomas, and daughter Lisa Feigly. She is survived by sons Victor Boyer of Gallatin, MO; Rodney Boyer of Gallatin, MO; and Kenny Boyer of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren Crystal Nelson (Brett) of Lee’s Summit, MO; April Tidd (Nick) of Lee’s Summit, MO; Brady Feigly (Haley) of Trenton, MO; Derrick Feigly (Christine) of Gallatin, MO; Brian Boyer (Kaitlin) of Shawboro, NC; Austin Boyer (Amber) of Kansas City, MO; Lucas Boyer (Emma) of Gladstone, MO; Ellora Quick (Memphis) of Kansas City, MO; Ellaina Boyer of Gladstone, MO; Joselyn Boyer of Gladstone, MO; and Jonah Boyer of Gladstone, MO; eleven great-grandchildren; brother Gary Macrander (Joyce) of Bates City, MO; along with other extended family members.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin, Missouri. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Pattonsburg, Missouri. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.