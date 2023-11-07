Trenton Kiwanis now accepting applications for annual Christmas Wish project

The Trenton Kiwanis Club in conjunction with KTTN has opened the application process for the Christmas Wish project. Elementary and preschool students in Trenton will have application forms sent home with them this week or families who would like to enroll for the project can pick up applications at KTTN during normal business hours. Individuals may also contact Kiwanis Club program coordinator, Kara Helmandollar, at 660-359-5966 to have a form mailed to them.

To be eligible for the program a family must live in Grundy County, have custody of the children for whom they are seeking assistance, and meet income guidelines based on the 2023 Federal Poverty guidelines. Forms will need to be completed and returned by November 28th to either KTTN or the Kiwanis mailing address on the form.

The program is designed to assist low-income families with children ages 12 and under with Christmas gifts for their children. Each child is able to request a specific gift, valued at $30 or less. Club members attempt to keep Christmas magical for children by granting those wishes.

Funding for the Christmas Wish project comes from the generosity of area businesses and residents. There are several ways that those interested can donate. Starting after Thanksgiving, KTTN will air the “wishes” of area children on the radio. An individual can purchase the specified gift, as heard on the radio, and drop it off at KTTN, Farmers State Bank at 1503 East Ninth Street, or Dave’s Body Shop.

Individuals can pull a tag from the angel tree at Farmers State Bank and fill in the request by returning the gift and tag to the bank. Additionally, monetary donations will also be accepted at those same locations and will be used to purchase specific gifts.

The community has been tremendous supporters of this project for over 35 years, something for which Kiwanis members are quite thankful. Kiwanis member Kara Helmandollar, commented, “Rising costs of basic necessities will make it even harder for families this year. The Kiwanis Club, in conjunction with this

caring community of individuals and businesses, is thrilled to help keep the magic of Christmas alive for children in our community.” Those with questions may contact Mrs. Helmandollar at 660-359-5966.