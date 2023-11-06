Dump truck driver treated for injuries after crashing on Highway 151 south of Clarence

An accident on Highway 151, approximately five miles south of Clarence, Missouri, led to minor injuries for a local man, Mark E. Garnett, on the morning of November 6, 2023. The incident involved a 1999 Freightliner dump truck which ran off the right side of the road, resulting in an overturn after the driver attempted to correct its course.

Mark E. Garnett, 63, of St Catherine, Missouri, was operating the southbound dump truck when the accident occurred around 10:00 a.m. It is reported that Garnett was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash. Following the accident, he was transported by Salt River Ambulance to Samaritan Hospital for the treatment of minor injuries.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, alongside first responders and Salt River Ambulance, assisted at the scene. The severely damaged truck was towed away by Stills Wrecker Service.