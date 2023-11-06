Dump truck driver treated for injuries after crashing on Highway 151 south of Clarence

State News November 6, 2023November 6, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

An accident on Highway 151, approximately five miles south of Clarence, Missouri, led to minor injuries for a local man, Mark E. Garnett, on the morning of November 6, 2023. The incident involved a 1999 Freightliner dump truck which ran off the right side of the road, resulting in an overturn after the driver attempted to correct its course.

Mark E. Garnett, 63, of St Catherine, Missouri, was operating the southbound dump truck when the accident occurred around 10:00 a.m. It is reported that Garnett was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash. Following the accident, he was transported by Salt River Ambulance to Samaritan Hospital for the treatment of minor injuries.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, alongside first responders and Salt River Ambulance, assisted at the scene. The severely damaged truck was towed away by Stills Wrecker Service.

Post Views: 192
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.