Three injured after pickup strikes embankment and goes airborne for 80 feet south of St. Joseph

An accident occurred on Highway 371, about four miles south of St. Joseph, on November 6, at approximately 11:25 a.m. A 2001 Dodge Ram, driven by 19-year-old Arial J. Parker of St. Joseph, Missouri, veered off the roadway and struck an embankment, leading to severe consequences for the driver and her passengers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the Dodge Ram traveled off the east side of Highway 371 before going airborne for about 80 feet. After the vehicle struck the ground, it overturned and came to a rest on its driver’s side, facing northwest.

Arial Parker sustained serious injuries and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Two other occupants, Dakota J. Tollefson, 23, and Spencer A. Tollefson, 29, also from St. Joseph, suffered serious and moderate injuries, respectively. Both men were not secured by seat belts.

All three individuals were transported by Buchanan County EMS to Mosaic Life Care of St. Joseph for medical attention.

The Dodge Ram suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Southside Towing of St. Joseph. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident