Grundy County Senior Citizens Services Tax board approves funding for senior services

The Grundy County Senior Citizens Services Tax Board approved six applications for 2024 funding. The funds were generated by the annual tax levy of five cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

Receiving tax funds next year are the Council on Aging, which operates the North 65 Center; the Green Hills Volunteers; the community food pantry; Grundy County Service Center within Community Action Partnership; Serve Link Home Care; and Oats Transit for Grundy County.

Grundy County voters approved the senior services tax fund in 2007. The funds are used for programs and organizations that benefit the health, nutrition, and quality of life of Grundy County residents aged 60 and older.

Board members attending the funding application approval meeting were R.W. Kuehn, Delores Newton, Diana Hoppe, Max Dickerson, and Rodney Herring.