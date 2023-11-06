Obituary & Services: Esther Lucille Seifert

Esther Lucille Seifert, age 102, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at Morningside Center in Chillicothe.

Born to Oliver and Dovie (Brownfield) Melte on March 21, 1921, in Windsor, Missouri, Esther graduated from Wheeling High School in 1939. She married Bazel Jacob “BJ” Seifert on June 14, 1939, in Chillicothe. BJ preceded her in death on October 8, 1985. As a farmer’s wife, Esther managed up to 800 chickens and helped care for numerous cows and pigs. The Seiferts did not have electricity until 1952. A passionate cook and 4-H leader, Esther enjoyed preparing meals for her family, especially Sunday dinners. She also dedicated nearly 50 years to serving as an election clerk and volunteered annually at Threads and Joy Toys.

She is survived by two sons, Wayne Seifert and his wife Judy, of Chillicothe, and Ronald Seifert and his wife Marcia, of Des Moines, Iowa; one daughter, Dovie “Louise” Lindberg, of Goleta, California; seven grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Roy Utley; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Esther was preceded in death by her brother, James, and sisters Ruby, Jane, and Erma Lee.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, November 9, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the same location, where friends may call from noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Wheeling Cemetery in Wheeling. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wheeling Community Center or the Grand River Multi-Purpose Center, care of Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe.