Trenton Christmas Parade set for December 1

The city of Trenton is gearing up for its annual Christmas Parade, scheduled for Friday, December 1. The event is expected to draw residents and visitors alike to the downtown area to kick off the holiday season.

The parade, a highlight of Trenton’s holiday celebrations, will feature an array of decorated utility vehicles, vintage cars, and golf carts. Organizers have emphasized the importance of lighting up the entries to ensure they are visible during the evening event. In the interest of safety, parade participants have been instructed not to throw candy to the spectators.

A special appearance by Santa Claus is set to take place at the Sesquicentennial Park gazebo at 5 p.m. Children in attendance will have the opportunity to receive a treat bag from Santa himself.

In addition to the parade, a variety of other events are planned throughout downtown Trenton on December 1. The Grand River Baptist Association on Main Street will host a soup supper from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., sponsored by the Mothers of Preschoolers. The Hodge Presbyterian Church is organizing a cookie walk at 1015 Main Street. Art’s Alive is set to sponsor a gingerbread house contest, with participants submitting their entries at The Space.

Music will be a central part of the festivities, with the Trenton High School band and color guard slated to perform at the NCMC Ketcham Center and, attendees can enjoy the sound of Christmas carols at the Jewett Norris Library.

Updates on the December 1 events will be available on Facebook and will be broadcast by KTTN, ensuring that the community stays informed.

Cindy Jennings is among the key organizers of the Christmas parade and festivities. For more information, she can be contacted at (660) 359-1923.