Obituary & Services: Martha Louise Glenn

Martha Louise Glenn, 84, of Bethany, MO passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023 at a Gallatin, MO nursing home after a battle with dementia.

She was born on February 25, 1939, in Bethany, Missouri to Robert Romeo and Esther Annie (Wurts) Burrows.

On June 12, 1957, she married Carl Dean Glenn at the United Methodist Church in Bethany. To this union, three children were born: Sandra, Richard, and Karen.

Martha was a 4-H leader, and an avid gardener and farmwife, always working alongside Carl in the field and with the livestock.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert, George, and Don Burrows; sisters, Vera Mae Combs and Marjorie Walker, and her son, Richard.

Martha is survived by Carl, her husband of almost 66 years; daughters, Sandy (Roger) Thomas, Cainsville, MO, and Karen (Rick) Hurt, Cameron, MO; daughter-in-law, Barbara Glenn, Bethany, MO; grandchildren, Brian (Kelly) Hurt, Kansas City, MO, Clint Thomas, Cainsville, MO, Laurel (Brad) Cross, Kearney, MO, Stephanie (Jake) Weaver, Princeton, MO, Greg (Andrea) Hurt, Cameron, MO, Aaron (Candace) Glenn, Bethany, MO; great-grandchildren, Abrie Glenn, Anna, Connor, and Vivian Hurt, Justin and Savannah Weaver, Creed, and Cora Cross; brother, Jack (Florence) Burrows, Atlantic, IA; step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 10 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in the Morris Chapel Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Morris Chapel Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

