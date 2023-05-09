Mercer County Area Development Corporation to open new thrift store

Local News May 9, 2023 KTTN News
Mercer County Area Development Corporation website
The Mercer County Area Development Corporation will open a new thrift store to encourage community giving.

The Bella Boutique will be located at 807 Hickland Street in Princeton. Its grand opening is May 13th. The store will offer gently-used merchandise at discounted rates.

The Mercer County Area Development Corporation will use net proceeds from sales for grants to Mercer County nonprofits. The corporation reports it is initially focused on supporting a daycare project and building community capacity.

