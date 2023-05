Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A proclamation was presented at the Princeton City Council meeting on May 8th to five individuals for saving a man’s life.

Mayor Kurt Meighen presented the proclamation to Raven Moreno, Livi Binkley, Derek Power, Kyle Berndt (Bent), and Pearl Scurlock. Deputy City Clerk Jami McLain says Scott Lowe collapsed at the Stacy Center on April 12th, and they helped save his life by performing CPR on him.

It was also announced that Calamity Jane Day vendors need to have merchant licenses.

